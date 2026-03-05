GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,437,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,932 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises about 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $154,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GitLab by 85.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,075 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GitLab by 32.3% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 740.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $6,406,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — revenue grew ~23% YoY and adjusted EPS topped consensus, showing strong SaaS growth and improved operating margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More.

Shareholder-friendly moves — board authorized up to $400M for repurchases and management flagged surpassing $1B ARR, both supportive of per‑share value and a potential buying catalyst on dips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More.

Bull case on AI and cash flow — bullish analysts/commentary argue the sell‑off is overdone, citing GitLab’s AI roadmap, cash flow, and institutional ownership as a setup for a rebound once uncertainty abates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More.

Mixed guidance — management gave FY27 EPS guidance that, on the EPS line, is stronger than street estimates but revenue guidance was roughly flat-to-miss versus consensus; this creates ambiguity (better earnings leverage vs. near‑term growth pace). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More.

Market punished weak FY27 outlook and AI uncertainty — investors focused on the company’s cautious forward tone around AI-driven monetization and growth cadence, triggering the selloff despite the beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More.

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms trimmed targets (several notable cuts reported), reflecting lower near‑term expectations and amplifying selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and new 52‑week lows — heavy trading and the stock hitting year‑low levels increased volatility and likely triggered stop orders and momentum selling. Read More.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on GitLab from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

