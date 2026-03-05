Erste Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after acquiring an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,059,000 after acquiring an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.64. The company has a market cap of $807.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

