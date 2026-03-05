Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,185 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $86,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,647,000 after purchasing an additional 930,293 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in Unity Software by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after buying an additional 865,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $47,669.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 548,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,453. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $19,524,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000,547.72. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 933,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,387,419 over the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

