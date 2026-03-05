Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,557 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $68,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,585,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 531,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,692,000 after purchasing an additional 73,963 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,300. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,589 shares of company stock worth $1,428,910. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $226.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a planned domestic manufacturing expansion (~$30M) to scale production — investors view this as a capacity and revenue-growth signal. Read More.

Company announced a planned domestic manufacturing expansion (~$30M) to scale production — investors view this as a capacity and revenue-growth signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating (high target), providing analyst support that cushions downside and signals confidence in the longer-term story. Read More.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating (high target), providing analyst support that cushions downside and signals confidence in the longer-term story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company says it is in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force on the SCAR contract amendment — management’s constructive update helped calm some investor concerns that had driven earlier selling. Read More.

Company says it is in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force on the SCAR contract amendment — management’s constructive update helped calm some investor concerns that had driven earlier selling. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord cut its price target (from $400 to $330) but kept a Buy — reflects confidence in long-term demand while flagging specific near-term program risk. Read More.

Canaccord cut its price target (from $400 to $330) but kept a Buy — reflects confidence in long-term demand while flagging specific near-term program risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (RBC, Baird, Piper) but many retained Outperform/Overweight ratings — analysts are moderating near-term upside while still acknowledging upside longer term. Read More.

Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (RBC, Baird, Piper) but many retained Outperform/Overweight ratings — analysts are moderating near-term upside while still acknowledging upside longer term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (management fireside chat) — provides direct investor access and could move the stock if management gives new color on SCAR, margins or bookings. Read More.

AeroVironment will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (management fireside chat) — provides direct investor access and could move the stock if management gives new color on SCAR, margins or bookings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded AVAV to Underperform and commentary around the SCAR re‑competition triggered a heavy selloff earlier in the week — the downgrade amplified downside volatility. Read More.

Raymond James downgraded AVAV to Underperform and commentary around the SCAR re‑competition triggered a heavy selloff earlier in the week — the downgrade amplified downside volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Space Force reopened bidding on mobile ground suppliers for the ~$1.4B SCAR program (recompete/rebid), creating contract-execution uncertainty that was the main driver of a ~15–17% one‑day drop earlier. This remains the principal near-term downside catalyst. Read More.

Space Force reopened bidding on mobile ground suppliers for the ~$1.4B SCAR program (recompete/rebid), creating contract-execution uncertainty that was the main driver of a ~15–17% one‑day drop earlier. This remains the principal near-term downside catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director sold 250 shares (small economically but negative in optics) — highlighted in filings and media coverage. Read More.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

