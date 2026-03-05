ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,098,698 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,919,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,698 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $205,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 326,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JonesTrading upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Key Headlines Impacting Intellia Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA lifts clinical holds / allows second in‑human trial to resume, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing Intellia to restart an important gene‑editing program. Read More. Read More.

FDA lifts clinical holds / allows second in‑human trial to resume, removing a major regulatory overhang and clearing Intellia to restart an important gene‑editing program. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and target increases (JonesTrading to Buy, Leerink & HC Wainwright bumping targets, William Blair upgrade to Outperform) have supported sentiment and likely drove buying interest. JonesTrading set a $29 PT; HC Wainwright raised its PT to $30. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades and target increases (JonesTrading to Buy, Leerink & HC Wainwright bumping targets, William Blair upgrade to Outperform) have supported sentiment and likely drove buying interest. JonesTrading set a $29 PT; HC Wainwright raised its PT to $30. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Intellia presented longer‑term clinical data for lonvoguran (lonvo‑z) at AAAAI showing multi‑year follow‑up after a one‑time dose — reinforces the durability narrative for a key therapeutic candidate. Read More.

Intellia presented longer‑term clinical data for lonvoguran (lonvo‑z) at AAAAI showing multi‑year follow‑up after a one‑time dose — reinforces the durability narrative for a key therapeutic candidate. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile investor interest: Cathie Wood’s Ark (coverage piece) noted buying activity in beaten‑up growth names, including Intellia — a potential source of additional demand from momentum/growth investors. Read More.

High‑profile investor interest: Cathie Wood’s Ark (coverage piece) noted buying activity in beaten‑up growth names, including Intellia — a potential source of additional demand from momentum/growth investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other broker moves mixed: RBC, Wells Fargo and others nudged targets modestly higher (to ~$15), while Canaccord cut its target from $54 to $48 — consensus remains wide, reflecting varying views on timelines and commercialization risk. Read More.

Other broker moves mixed: RBC, Wells Fargo and others nudged targets modestly higher (to ~$15), while Canaccord cut its target from $54 to $48 — consensus remains wide, reflecting varying views on timelines and commercialization risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near‑term EPS estimates across several 2026 quarters and lowered full‑year forecasts slightly even while maintaining a Buy and a $30 PT — a reminder analysts expect continued cash burn and negative earnings into 2026. This raises execution risk and could limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,852.19. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.