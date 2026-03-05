ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,945,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,092 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $130,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.70 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

