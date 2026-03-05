First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,217 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Eastman Kodak worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KODK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NYSE KODK opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $668.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

