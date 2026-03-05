ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 2.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $374,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $305.20 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.87. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.