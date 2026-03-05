Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 40,147 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $86,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average of $468.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.