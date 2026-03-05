Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 40,147 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $86,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average of $468.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.91, a P/E/G ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and ARR strength — CrowdStrike beat modestly on revenue and EPS, reported record ending ARR (~$5.25B) and strong net-new ARR, which supports the recurring-revenue story that investors prize. CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance in line to slightly ahead — company Q1 and FY27 EPS/revenue guidance came in around or above consensus, giving investors confidence that growth is durable into FY27. Earnings release / guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwind — recent Iran-related tensions have increased focus on cyberthreat risk, boosting demand expectations for cybersecurity vendors including CrowdStrike. How the Recent Geopolitical Flashpoint Adds a Relevance Boost for CrowdStrike Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price-target raises — several firms raised targets or reiterated buys after the print (examples include DA Davidson, Stephens, Rosenblatt and new Wells Fargo coverage), which supports near-term upside. Analyst sees further upside as CrowdStrike rallies on Q4 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed Wall Street reaction — some firms trimmed targets while others raised them; consensus remains net-bullish but price-target dispersion increased, keeping directionality mixed. Wall Street Just Sent a Split but Bullish Signal on CRWD
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical headwinds — the stock remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, so momentum traders may be cautious until those levels are reclaimed. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in feeds shows anomalous ‘0’ figures and is not signaling a meaningful squeeze; ignore those placeholders unless updated.
- Negative Sentiment: Agentic-AI and pricing risk — analysts and commentators flagged that more capable AI agents could compress software pricing or reduce module needs over time, a structural risk for premium-priced platforms. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Fears Still Win
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation concerns — elevated insider sales disclosed in some data feeds and commentary about a rich valuation/P/E multiple keep the bear case alive for momentum reversals. QuiverQuant: Q4 release & insider activity
- Negative Sentiment: Several major shops trimmed targets — the flurry of downgrades/target cuts (UBS, Deutsche, BNP, Goldman adjustments among others) increases headline risk even though some still rate CRWD a buy. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On CrowdStrike Following Q4 Results
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
