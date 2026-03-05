ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,681 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,440 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 73.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 43,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of ARCT opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.40. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCT

More Arcturus Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcturus Therapeutics this week:

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.