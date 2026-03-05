Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 8,228 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Global Payments by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,397.58. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.52.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

