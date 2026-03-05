Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Natera by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 17,806 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $4,179,780.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,687,711.34. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,669 shares of company stock worth $85,584,453. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.47.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

