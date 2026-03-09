Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,968 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wise Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $101.71.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

