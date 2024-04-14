Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

