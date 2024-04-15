Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:UL opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.