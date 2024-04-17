Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

