iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HDV opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

