Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.55 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

