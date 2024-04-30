Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares.
Nautilus Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05.
About Nautilus Minerals
Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.
