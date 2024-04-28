Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,456 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

