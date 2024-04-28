iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.