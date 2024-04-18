Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 864,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

