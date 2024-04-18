Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.