LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGIH opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

