Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

