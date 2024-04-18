Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 5,649 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

View Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.