Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,650 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

BGS stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $875.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -86.36%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

