CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $81.36 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

