State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,741 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.