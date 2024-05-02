California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,296 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of OneMain worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

