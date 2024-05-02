Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dorian LPG by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE LPG opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

