Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,269 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 142,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 283,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

