Strs Ohio Purchases 237 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3 %

WTM opened at $1,744.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,319.05 and a twelve month high of $1,849.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,755.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,595.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.