Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

