Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 287,423 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,030 shares of company stock worth $419,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

