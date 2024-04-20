Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

