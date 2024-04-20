Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

