Cwm LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

