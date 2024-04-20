Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ENS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

