Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,791 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $318,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.