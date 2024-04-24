Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $958.12 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,112,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.25% of Johnson & Johnson worth $958,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

