ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 199,462 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Apple by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 28,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.80 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

