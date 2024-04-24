Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in APA by 8,888.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 543,438 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 5,967.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

