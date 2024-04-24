Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,213,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

