Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in FOX by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FOX by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 284,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

