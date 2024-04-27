John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

