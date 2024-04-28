abrdn plc Has $4.70 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TransUnion by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9,256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.