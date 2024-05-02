Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.82% of Brightcove worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,541 shares of company stock valued at $102,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.