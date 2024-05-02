CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CX stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

