Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 31,664 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 39,091.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

